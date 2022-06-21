YouTuber Shows The Nothing Phone (1)’s Back and Front With Seamless Bezels and Hole-Punch Camera

Smartphones have come a long way and each flagship brings its own set of upgrades every year. We are expecting a new entrant into the smartphone industry and the rumor mill is full of what we can expect from it. The Nothing Phone (1) was recently showcased to the world but the front of the device was not part of the unveiling. Well, a YouTuber has managed to score the device early presenting his impressions of the device in a full hands-on video. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

YouTuber Shows the Nothing Phone (1)'s Front and Back in New Hands-On Video - It is All About The Accented LED Lights at The Back

YouTuber MKBHD has shared a new video that showcases the front and rear design of the Nothing Phone (1). From the first look, we can easily differentiate the smartphone from the rest of the flagships. It features a clear glass back that gives you a look at the internals painted in white. However, the uniqueness boils down to the flashing accent lights with over 900 LEDs at the back.

Nothing Phone 1 Shows Up in a Video and It Glows

Take note that the accent lights at the back do serve as indicators for different features. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with 10 different ringtones and each ringtone has its own theme for the LED lights at the back. Other than this, upon reverse wireless charging the Nothing earbuds, the LED lights in the center would surround the accessory. With wired charging, the LED lights at the bottom would act as an indicator of the battery charged. To be precise, Nothing has taken the notification lights to the next level which allows it to stand out from the crowd. You can customize the LED lights at the back from the Glyph Interface.

While we are already familiar with how the Nothing Phone (1) looks from the back, the front of the device is pretty interesting as well. The device features a circular cutout on the top left side of the display that houses the front-facing camera. Moreover, the bezels are quite thin and seamless on all four sides with rounded corners. To be fair, the Nothing Phone (1) looks like an iPhone 12 from the front as well as the back. You can check out the Nothing Phone (1) hands-on video below for more details on the design.

Lastly, MKBHD only gave users a peek at the front of the device and no software version or skin was shown in the video. We will share more details on the Nothing Phone (1) as soon as further details are available. How did you like the upcoming Nothing Phone (1)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.