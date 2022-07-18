Menu
Company

Nothing Phone 1 Units are Showing Green Tint on the Screen

Furqan Shahid
Jul 18, 2022
Nothing Phone 1 Units are Showing Green Tint on the Screen

It has only been a few days since the Nothing Phone 1 came out and it seems like some units are already suffering from some pretty concerning problems with the display of the phone. According to some reports, some units of the phone are running into green tine problems along with dead pixels around the selfie camera.

A Twitter user who got their hands on the Nothing Phone 1 managed to notice the green tint on the phone's display, and when they got a replacement unit, the new phone also had the same issue.

Related StoryAli Salman
YouTuber Disassembles The Nothing Phone (1), Reveals Interesting Details – Video

Nothing Phone 1 is Already Display Issues Such as Green Tint on the Display and Dead Pixels Around the Selfie Camera

You can look at the tweet below showing the Nothing Phone 1 with a green-tinted display.

One would think that this is an isolated issue but there have been other complaints on Reddit as well, where people are seeing a green tint on certain sections of the Nothing Phone 1's display.

Now, for those who remember, some of the past OnePlus phones have also been through this issue. Sadly, Nothing Phone 1 units are facing the same but that is not the only issue they are facing as folks over at Beebom have reported seeing dead pixels near the selfie camera of their unit within three hours of using, the issue was actually reported by another user on Twitter.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Facebook Could Soon Let You Create Multiple Profiles Using the Same Account

 

Thankfully, the company has acknowledged the issue on Twitter, but at the time of writing, there is no official word as to why the display problem or the dead pixel problem is happening, in the first place. This means that we also do not know if it is a hardware problem or something a simple software update can fix.

It has not been a long time since Nothing Phone 1 came out, so it definitely is a concerning issue. We are looking forward to seeing how the company manages to address this issue. We have reached out to Nothing support and will update you once we have a word.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order