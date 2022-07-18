Nothing Phone 1 Units are Showing Green Tint on the Screen

It has only been a few days since the Nothing Phone 1 came out and it seems like some units are already suffering from some pretty concerning problems with the display of the phone. According to some reports, some units of the phone are running into green tine problems along with dead pixels around the selfie camera.

A Twitter user who got their hands on the Nothing Phone 1 managed to notice the green tint on the phone's display, and when they got a replacement unit, the new phone also had the same issue.

Nothing Phone 1 is Already Display Issues Such as Green Tint on the Display and Dead Pixels Around the Selfie Camera

You can look at the tweet below showing the Nothing Phone 1 with a green-tinted display.

One would think that this is an isolated issue but there have been other complaints on Reddit as well, where people are seeing a green tint on certain sections of the Nothing Phone 1's display.

Received my phone 1 today ...found screen having green tint at top of display ..pls resolve it, am totally disappointed 😞 .... Fan of the beauty of the phone pls replace it or fix it also dropped a mail on support nothing with my email harishjangra@outlook.com pic.twitter.com/B6FcyLc22L — Harish Jangra (@hishu0808) July 15, 2022

#GreenTintNothing@getpeid @nothing

Hi Carl, so Nothing is new in Nothing Phone 1, we already have seen the same "Green Tint display" issue in some of the previous OP phones as well. So what's for the hype all about? @geekyranjit @GyanTherapy @igyaan pic.twitter.com/ODfBPSna5j — IronHrt (@IronHrt2018) July 13, 2022

Now, for those who remember, some of the past OnePlus phones have also been through this issue. Sadly, Nothing Phone 1 units are facing the same but that is not the only issue they are facing as folks over at Beebom have reported seeing dead pixels near the selfie camera of their unit within three hours of using, the issue was actually reported by another user on Twitter.

We received the Nothing phone (1) Indian retail unit this morning. And just three hours in, we are seeing dead pixels around the selfie camera in our unit. Disappointing!! Any of you facing any similar hardware issues in #Nothingphone1? pic.twitter.com/2jlsfIFaDB — Beebom (@beebomco) July 15, 2022

@nothing Have received Nothing Phone 1 yesterday & after 1 hour this dead pixel appeared. What to do with this now? pic.twitter.com/b20WpYdKyf — Shubham Saxena (@shubhroxstar) July 15, 2022

Thankfully, the company has acknowledged the issue on Twitter, but at the time of writing, there is no official word as to why the display problem or the dead pixel problem is happening, in the first place. This means that we also do not know if it is a hardware problem or something a simple software update can fix.

It has not been a long time since Nothing Phone 1 came out, so it definitely is a concerning issue. We are looking forward to seeing how the company manages to address this issue. We have reached out to Nothing support and will update you once we have a word.