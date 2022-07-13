Menu
Nothing Phone (1) Announced With a Translucent Design, Flashy Glyph Interface, Snapdragon 778G Plus, More

Ali Salman
Jul 13, 2022
Nothong Phone (1) Announced, Design, Features and Launch

Nothing has finally seen fit to announce its latest Phone (1) smartphone after showcasing it to the world on several occasions. Following the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds from last year, the Nothing Phone (1) is the second product release of the company. If you are unfamiliar, scroll down to check out all the details on the new smartphone and how it stacks against the giants of the industry.

Nothing Announces Phone (1) With Glyph Interface, Translucent Design, Snapdragon 778G Plus, and a Starting Price of £399/$475

The Nothing Phone (1) is a unique device and outshines most smartphones when it comes to looks. It is available in two color options and the highlight of the device is the translucent back with hundreds of LEDs. Nothing calls it the "Glyph Interface" and it can be customized to your preferences. The aim of the LEDs on the back of the device is to "make tech fun again".

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Nothing Phone (1) Looks Different Because Company Founder Carl Pei Thinks Every Smartphone out There Is Boring

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1,200 notes. It also comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and a hole-punch cutout to house the 16MP front-facing camera.

Nothong Phone (1) Announced, Design, Features and Launch

The design of the Nothing Phone (1) resembles that of the standard iPhone 13 with flat edges. The translucent back in Black or White offers a unique element and conjoined with the Glyph Interface, the overall experience is very different from what is currently available in the market. The LED lights on the back are integrated with the functionality of the device that you can customize. For instance, the central circle lights denote wireless charging, and the exclamation mark on the bottom acts as a charging indicator when the device is plugged in. You can also customize other LEDs for notifications.

The Nothing Phone (1) also features a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS and EIS and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor with EIS and Macro mode. The main sensor is capable of shooting in low light, and portrait, along with document scanning software modes.

Nothong Phone (1) Announced, Design, Features and Launch

As for internals, Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 776G Plus processor which can be paired with either 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB of RAM and storage. Additionally, the device features IP53 dust and water resistance. The 4,500mAh battery can be charged at 33W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. The device is running Nothing OS based on Android 12 with no bloatware and some unique features to control third-party accessories and devices.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Nothing Phone (1) Is Not a Flagship, With Latest Benchmark Revealing a Snapdragon 778G Plus, and Decent Memory Count

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale on July 21 in more than 40 markets. There are no plans for the smartphone to be available in the North American market so far but we will update you guys as soon as further information is available. You can check out more details on the company's website along with pre-order requests. The device will be available at a starting price of £399 or $475.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new Glyph Interface? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

