Menu
Company

The Nothing Phone 1 Has Two 50-Megapixel Cameras with 120FPS Slow-Motion Recording

Furqan Shahid
Jul 13, 2022

After months of leaks, rumors, and speculations, the Nothing Phone 1 has finally gone official. While the phone is everything as expected and more, the one thing that surprised e the most is the camera hardware the company has decided to use as it is not something that should be taken lightly.

In a world of smartphones where you are getting to see up to 5 cameras, Nothing Phone 1 decides to keep things modest with just two cameras on the back and a single shooter on the front.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Your Galaxy S22 or Pixel 6 Could be Affected by a Zero-Day Vulnerability

The Nothing Phone 1 Surprisingly Has a Solid Camera for a Mid-Ranger with a Lot of Features

Now, for the technicalities, the main sensor of Nothing Phone 1 is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. We are talking about a 1/1.56-inch sensor and an f/1.88 aperture. You are also getting 1um pixel size, with a 24mm focal length. You are also getting electronic and optical image stabilization here.

For the second camera, the Nothing Phone 1 boasts a 50-megapixel unit from Samsung, the ISOCELL JN1 in this case. With this camera, you are getting a sensor size of 1/1.27-inch with an f/2.2 aperture as well as a 114-degree field of view. You are not getting optical image stabilization but electronic image stabilization is certainly here. This camera also offers autofocusing, which means that it has a minimum focusing distance of just 4cm, allowing for some impressive macro shots.

Nothing has also shared some camera samples that you can look at below.

nothing-phone-3
nothing-phone-6
nothing-phone-5
nothing-phone-4
nothing-phone-3-2
nothing-phone-2-2
nothing-phoen-8
nothing-phoen-7
2 of 9

Thankfully, Nothing Phone 1 also brings support for Night Mode, as well as HDR for both cameras. Not just that, users can also go ahead and record videos in 120 frames per second. Portrait mode, as well as Extreme Night Mode, is there and everything else that you would expect from a smartphone camera. 4K at 30 FPS is also supported, in case you are looking for some good videos.

As far as the front camera is concerned, you are getting another Sony sensor, this time, the IMX471. It is a 1/3.1-inch sensor with an f/2.45 aperture. You can expect all the notable features such as Live Photo, HD Portrait, Beauty Mode, and Night Mode.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order