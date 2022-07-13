The Nothing Phone 1 Has Two 50-Megapixel Cameras with 120FPS Slow-Motion Recording

After months of leaks, rumors, and speculations, the Nothing Phone 1 has finally gone official. While the phone is everything as expected and more, the one thing that surprised e the most is the camera hardware the company has decided to use as it is not something that should be taken lightly.

In a world of smartphones where you are getting to see up to 5 cameras, Nothing Phone 1 decides to keep things modest with just two cameras on the back and a single shooter on the front.

The Nothing Phone 1 Surprisingly Has a Solid Camera for a Mid-Ranger with a Lot of Features

Now, for the technicalities, the main sensor of Nothing Phone 1 is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. We are talking about a 1/1.56-inch sensor and an f/1.88 aperture. You are also getting 1um pixel size, with a 24mm focal length. You are also getting electronic and optical image stabilization here.

For the second camera, the Nothing Phone 1 boasts a 50-megapixel unit from Samsung, the ISOCELL JN1 in this case. With this camera, you are getting a sensor size of 1/1.27-inch with an f/2.2 aperture as well as a 114-degree field of view. You are not getting optical image stabilization but electronic image stabilization is certainly here. This camera also offers autofocusing, which means that it has a minimum focusing distance of just 4cm, allowing for some impressive macro shots.

Nothing has also shared some camera samples that you can look at below.

Thankfully, Nothing Phone 1 also brings support for Night Mode, as well as HDR for both cameras. Not just that, users can also go ahead and record videos in 120 frames per second. Portrait mode, as well as Extreme Night Mode, is there and everything else that you would expect from a smartphone camera. 4K at 30 FPS is also supported, in case you are looking for some good videos.

As far as the front camera is concerned, you are getting another Sony sensor, this time, the IMX471. It is a 1/3.1-inch sensor with an f/2.45 aperture. You can expect all the notable features such as Live Photo, HD Portrait, Beauty Mode, and Night Mode.