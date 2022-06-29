Nothing Phone 1 Leaks Again in Fresh Press Renders

The Nothing Phone 1 has been receiving a lot of press lately, and while one would show intrigue as to why a mid-ranger is getting so much press, the answer behind that is rather simple. Not only is the company started by the founding members of OnePlus, but it is also one of the first smartphones that look to break away from the same, boring design language smartphones have been following for years now, to a point that one could say that the smartphone innovation has become stagnant.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Nothing Phone has leaked a number of times; we now do know that the phone is going to be a mid-ranger with some promising features, along with the fact that it will not be debuting in the U.S. We have also had the chance to look at the phone but today's the first time we are getting a complete, comprehensive look at the phone, along with the black color, which honestly looks stunning.

The Nothing Phone 1 Looks Absolutely Stunning in Black

The images are coming from Roland Quandt, and he's shared full press renders of the Nothing Phone 1, have a look at them below.

































Honestly, looking at the new renders of the Nothing Phone 1, especially in black, I am actually excited to see how the phone performs when it eventually launches. However, it is important to know that there are a lot of other things that will factor into how the phone is going to perform.

In terms of the specs, the Nothing Phone 1 sports the following.

120Hz OLED panel

Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

8GB RAM

4,500mAh battery, 45W charging

50MP + 16MP dual rear camera

16MP selfie shooter

Android 12-based Nothing OS

Needless to say, the specs are pretty good in terms of the specs. Only time will tell just how the phone is going to handle itself.

Do you think that the Nothing Phone 1 will be able to make a dent in the ridiculously saturated smartphone market? Let us know your thoughts below.