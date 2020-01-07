Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus Get Stable Android 10 Update

Nokia's Android 10 rollout isn't nearly as impressive as Android Pie last year, but it's going on at a steady pace nonetheless. The Nokia 7.1, 8.1, 9 and Pureview already got their update earlier this year, and now its the 6.1 Plus and 7 Plus' turn. This time around, the announcement was made by Nokia's official Twitter handle, instead of HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.

Nokia 6.1 Plus users, you ready? Your phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update . Tap into your smartphone’s upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Have you already upgraded? Let us know in the comments below!?https://t.co/KHlUcTyy76 pic.twitter.com/7KC9wSOb2V — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 6, 2020

The update is around 1.3 GB in size and brings with it all the standard Android 10 features such as a system-wide dark mode, gesture navigations, smart reply, privacy controls, focus mode, and family link. It still bears the December security patch, possibly due to the software having been developed much earlier.

Since Nokia runs a clean, customization-free version of Android, there are very few OEM-specific changes in the build. The only notable change is the addition of a new Sound Amplifier feature that boosts, filters and fine-tunes audio when listening via headphones.

Nokia 7 Plus just got better! These phones are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Get the latest pure Android experience and access the latest features today. What feature do you think will be your most used? Let us know in the comments below!? pic.twitter.com/toanRtZIhe — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 7, 2020

Nokia promised two major software upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for both devices, which launched Oreo 8.0 on board, so this is the last Android version it'll run. Considering that it is a mid-ranger, the prospects of it receiving the third upgrade seems dim. Android 10 will be available to all Nokia 7 Plus and 6.1 Plus users in the coming weeks. Head over to Settings > System updates and tap check for updates to see if you can pull it early.

The rollout is on schedule with Nokia's Android 10 roadmap. Much like last year, the company has promised to deliver the software to all eligible devices; even the cheap ones. Here's the list of devices that will get Android 10 in the near future.

Nokia 6.1 - Q4 2019 to Q1 2020

Nokia 4.2 - Q1 2020

Nokia 3.2 - Q1 2020

Nokia 3.1 Plus - Q1 2020

Nokia 2.2 - Q1 2020

Nokia 1 Plus - Q1 2020

Nokia 5.1 Plus - Q1 2020

Nokia 8 Sirocco - Q1 2020

Nokia 2.1 - Q2 2020

Nokia 3.1 - Q2 2020

Nokia 5.1 - Q2 2020

Nokia 1 - Q2 2020

