No Man’s Sky Will Be Updated for a Long Time Still, Says Sean Murray

No Man's Sky just received a big update. Version 3.8, also known as Sentinel, added the titular Hardframe Mech, AI robotic companions, new drone enemies, improvements to weapons and combat feel, new stories and missions, and some tech features on PC such as support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), NVIDIA Deep Learning Antialiasing (DLAA), and the Steam Deck.

Hello Games is far from done with No Man's Sky, though, as revealed by founder Sean Murray to IGN.

As many updates as we've done since launch and as many bucket list items we've checked off, our list of things we're excited about never seems to get any shorter. The team are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement. I'm amazed that the energy levels are as high now as they've ever been. We tend not to talk about what's on that list publicly but suffice to say we're not done yet by a long shot. I like to think that No Man's Sky is such a large game that we have to paint in broad brush strokes, and then each update comes along and fills in some finer detail but also paints more new broad strokes. That's certainly the case here. If you look at our patch notes for the Sentinel Update, you'll see an absolute ton of refinements, but also huge new features too.

The Guildford-based independent studio is also working on a new game, as announced back in September 2020. Not much is known about it other than it'll be a huge and ambitious game like No Man's Sky (though no direct sequel), whereas the puzzle game The Last Campfire (released in August 2020 on PC, consoles, and iOS) was much smaller in scope and scale.