Menu
Company

No Man’s Sky 4.0 to Add Easier Relaxed Mode, Harder Survival Mode, and Custom Games

Nathan Birch
Oct 3, 2022, 05:34 PM EDT
No Man's Sky

No Man’s Sky 4.0 launches later this week, and while the update won’t be as big as the 2.0 “Next” and 3.0 “Beyond” updates, it will still represent a fairly major shakeup for the procedurally-generated space exploration game.

This time around, the focus will be more on streamlining the player experience and providing more options for different types of players. As such, in a new Eurogamer interview with Hello Games boss Sean Murray, he promises ver. 4.0 will bring refinement to the game’s tutorial. A new “Relaxed Mode” is also being added, for players who just want to see the game’s content without a lot of grinding.

Related StoryChris Wray
No Man’s Sky gets a Free New Major Update and Shows its Endurance

“When we [originally] launched we made the game a little bit more difficult and more grindy, perhaps, because we didn't have the breadth of content [we do now]. But now people come in and they want to see a mech, they want to see the story, they want to go to the Nexus and things like that, and so we wanted to find that right balance for new players. [...] [Relaxed Mode is a] very fun version of No Man's Sky where the focus is on exploration, less on just surviving and grinding, [where it's easier] to see the six years of content that's there.”

Ah, but it isn’t just beginners who are being catered to. Murray also promises Survival Mode is getting even more daunting and an expansion for players' inventories is coming. Meanwhile, custom games, that will allow you to adjust everything from controls, to difficulty, to the way the universe works are also being added.

One other thing coming is a Nintendo Switch version of the game, which is something a lot of folks doubted could be done right. Per Murray, the Switch version is largely on par with other versions of the game, with a couple exceptions – there will be no settlements and no multiplayer. Murray explained why he thought it was okay to launch No Man’s Sky on Switch without multiplayer…

“Multiplayer in No Man's Sky is important, I love it as a feature, it's great… [but] it's not our most important feature compared to other games that have multiplayer. A lot of people play No Man's Sky effectively alone, single-player, and [Switch] is less focused on multiplayer as well, because of the nature that you're playing it on a train, you're playing on the toilet, out and about or in bed at night or whatever. Loads of people play multiplayer games on Switch… but it's a smaller percentage, and so our attitude is release, and see how people interact with it, and see what's important to them and react to that.”

No Man’s Sky can be played now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Version 4.0 and the Switch port of the game both launch on October 7.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
No Man's Sky
USD 31
Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order