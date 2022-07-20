No Man’s Sky gets a Free New Major Update and Shows its Endurance.

It's that time again; it's time for another significant No Mans Sky update. While covering many updates to the game, I've said many times that Hello Games are one of the few developers worth trusting. Yes, No man's Sky was far from the game promised upon launch. The fact is that whatever was promised before launch, everything has been met around a hundred times over, and it hasn't cost the player a penny. Anybody who tries to argue otherwise is either stupid or... no, they're just stupid. But anyway, let's talk about No Man's Sky Endurance.

No Man's Sky Endurance is very much about the ships; that much is certain. With a complete overhaul of freighters and fleets, you will have more control with the game looking to bring you ever closer to the sci-fi fantasies people undoubtedly had when the game was announced.

2 of 9

Here's what Sean Murray himself has to say about the new update:

We introduced the ability to own and captain freighters in our very first update, and it’s something we’ve been excited to take the opportunity to completely reinvent. Captaining a fleet to explore the unknown has always been core to that fantasy of science fiction, from Battlestar to Starfleet, and it’s a huge fan favorite. ENDURANCE brings a complete overhaul of freighters and fleets, allowing players to live and work aboard their home in the stars, together with their own crew. A new bridge brings a range of quality of life improvements, with instant access to warping and teleportation. Players can now build vast freighter bases on a scale not seen before with specially themed areas and new features for growing food and manufacturing, and new technology like the ability to scan and analyze planets from space. One of the most striking changes is to asteroids in space which are now more varied and appear in vast fields, with thousands on screen at once. There are new interstellar style black holes, nebulae, and space atmospherics to explore. Travelers can enjoy these new incredible space vistas from windows and portholes, which they can now build on their freighters. Players can also build exterior sections to their freighters for increased flexibility, or simply to admire the universe from. There’s also a new expedition to enjoy, “Polestar”, focused on a capital ship voyage, as well as new combat-focused Nexus missions, and a new Twitch Drops campaign. ENDURANCE coincides with No Man’s Sky’s 6 year anniversary and it is still amazing to us to see players continuing to clock up a bewildering number of hours in the game all these years later. We are eternally grateful for the support.

2 of 9

Knowing how much I like my Battlestar and other similar sci-fi features, No Man's Sky Endurance looks to be an update I can get behind. Likely one that will possibly have me joining the thousands upon thousands of other people still playing this game. You can check the official site here for a full list of the new features. You can also see the trailer below.

https://youtu.be/JSvwcneTNu4