Hello Games Is Working on Another Big, Ambitious Project

Hello Games just released a smaller game called The Last Campfire (which we're reviewing - stay tuned for the article), but studio founder Sean Murray already revealed to Polygon that the next project will be just as big and ambitious as No Man's Sky.

Questioned on whether he'd like to do a lot of press events again to build hype, the founder of Hello Games seemed to lean on a slightly stealthier approach.

I think about it a lot and I don’t know where I come down on it. There is a really positive thing about talking about your game a lot. Where you get people interested in it who wouldn’t have played it otherwise. We see that with No Man’s Sky. We appealed to a huge amount of people, a lot of whom wouldn’t have known about the game otherwise, right? If we’d stealth-launched it or whatever, some of our biggest fans would never have heard about it. So it’s very difficult. But I look back, having done a lot of different press opportunities and things like that. And I reckon about half of what we did — and a lot of where we had problems, I think, where we were naive — we didn’t really need to do and we would have had the same level of success, you know? And that’s my own personal take. Right? A lot of opportunities were put in front of us, and we were told that they were the right things to do and I look back and I’m not sure that they were super, super important to the overall outcome kind of thing.

After the huge comeback of No Man's Sky, which added cross-platform play a few months ago, a lot of fans are certainly once again eager to see what Hello Games will come up with next. Stay tuned on Wccftech and we'll deliver you all the latest rumors and new on the studio's new project.