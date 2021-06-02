No Man’s Sky – Prisms Update Immerses You and Offers New Companions

I'm starting to wonder if No Man's Sky wants to be the centre of attention. It started as a game that launched in a sorry state and broke almost every promise ever made. However, it didn't like the negative attention, and Hello Games weren't going to do a "AAA" (Anthem, Avengers). They were determined to get this right, meet every promise and go even further with updates like Origins, Companions, and Expeditions. Then there are countless smaller updates, too many to list. This brings me to the Prisms update.

The No Man's Sky Prisms update is all about appearances, atmosphere and immersing you, with a few slight additions to gameplay. We'll talk about them first, and they are pretty decent in themselves. First and foremost, the list of companions has been expanded. In the past, you were limited in the creatures you could adopt as your companions; this has been expanded to now allow virtually every lifeform you encounter to be adopted as your companion. This also includes low-flying creatures like giant battles, butterfly's and flying worms, letting you adopt them and even ride them, taking to the sky in a whole new way.

Non-companion related gameplay additions include movable freighter bases and the ability to reset your freighter base back to its basic layout; A new component recipe research station has been added to the space anomaly; planetary charts that don't locate anything won't be used and will explain why. You can even get new rewards by braving hazards with lightning strikes and meteor impacts spawning valuable objects. This is far from everything, with several fixes, boosts to ByteBeat, and more.

Now, let's talk immersion. The Prisms Update for No Man's Sky primarily features major overhauls for the visuals and environments. As a general overview, the game adds support for technologies like screen space reflection (SSR), deep learning super sampling (DLSS), parallax occlusion mapping, refractions, and more. You'll also find improved effects throughout the game, adding more stars to the sky to increase the effects as you're travelling around, adding warp effects, improving lighting effects throughout the game and simply increasing the detail of the animals, the biomes, practically everything within the game. That's not including new weather effects, which also combine with the new all of the new features and technology.

Honestly, the list of new features is too large to copy in full. You'll be able to find the full patch notes in detail on the site. Until then, I'll pick out some of the key notes and then you can watch the trailer.