Apple Is Not Planning an AirPods Max Successor, but Is Reported to Launch Current Over-Ear Headphones in More Colors

The AirPods Max might not have won any extra fans thanks to its $549 price tag, but Apple does not appear to be done with its first over-ear headphones yet. This means that, unfortunately, the company is not working on a successor, but it is reported to be working on additional color options.

More Color Options Suggest Apple’s AirPods Max Can Be Personalized in the Same Way as the M1 iMac and Future Products

Apple has reportedly just caught up with the demand for the AirPods Max, suggesting that customers covet them immensely. After all, the company claims that it has over one billion active iPhones, and with the seamless pairing that the AirPods Max brings to the table, it is expected that there will be a lot more customers wanting these. However, one report says that sales of the over-ear headphones might not reach one million units in 2021, indicating that unless the technology giant does not see more volume, it does not intend to introduce a successor.

Apple’s HomePod and Apple TV Hybrid With a Screen and Camera Remains in Development

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman does mention that Apple is planning to introduce more colors for the masses. Currently, the AirPods Max can be purchased in five different finishes, so additional flavors mean customers that display an affinity of owning products in colors that match their personality will likely be drawn to them. Another selling point of the AirPods Max is their ability to be heavily customized. To remind you, the mesh headband, magnetic ear cushions, and ear cups can be changed to your liking.

With the current AirPods Max family, you can choose up to 125 different color combinations, and the arrival of more finishes will provide even more freedom for personalization. Still, this does not change the fact that Apple is rumored to be working on a ‘Sport’ edition of its premium headphones. A different rumor claims that these slightly less expensive headphones will feature an all-plastic build, coupled with a $349 price, a figure that seems more appropriate and competitive.

Apple may have put the development of the new headphones on hold until it starts seeing more AirPods Max units sold in the coming months. With new colors possibly on the horizon, Apple still has plans for the AirPods, so we will update our readers on when its successor is expected to arrive.

News Source: Bloomberg