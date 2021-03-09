Nintendo Switch SoC Production Is Reportedly Stopping This Year – Rumor

NVIDIA is going to halt production of the current Nintendo Switch SoC, according to a new online report.

Speaking with GameReactor, a person with knowledge of the rumored deal between Nintendo and Samsung for the production of OLED panels, NVIDIA is going to stop production of the Tegra X1 Mariko chip this year. The chip powers both the regular Nintendo Switch model and the Lite.

Both, the regular model and the smaller and cheaper Switch Lite feature the latest version of the NVIDIA Tegra X1 Mariko. The source told Gamereactor that Nvidia plans to stop producing the processor in 2021, but did not elaborate further on what comes next or what may happen with the current versions of the hardware.

This rumor lines up with all the other rumors regarding the Nintendo Switch Pro, or Super, that have been circulating online these past few months. According to reliable insider NateDrake, this new model will support NVIDIA's DLSS technology and other improvements for the handheld mode. Given how DLSS works, it's pretty much a certainty that the next model will be powered by a new SoC if it will indeed support it.

Won't really talk more about the tech specs than I have. It has DLSS & it has 4k functionality. No reason to go deeper than that right now. That's enough to illustrate the device is a meaningful upgrade. First party support with span the new hardware and current Switch for at least a couple of years

