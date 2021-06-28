Nintendo Switch Pro Will Release in 2022, According to Chinese Switch Accessories Manufacturer

According to a new online report, the yet-to-be-announced Nintendo Switch Pro will be released sometime next year.

UK YouTube Channel SwitchUp recently reported that a reliable peripheral manufacturing source from China working on new accessories that will be compatible with the new system revealed that they have been informed of a 2022 worldwide release window for the new system.

No Switch Pro in 2021. Reliable peripheral manufacturing source from China; working on products to be adapted for it. Says they’ve been told 2022 global market release. Let’s hope it’s wrong :/ — SwitchUp (@SwitchUpG) June 25, 2021

As the Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be announced, and we're in the second half of the year, a 2022 release window seems extremely likely. With hardware manufacturers having trouble keeping up with demand due to the current semi-conductor shortage, and with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel scheduled for release next year, it actually does make sense for Nintendo to release the new console in 2022.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has been rumored for a very long time, and all the information on the new console has come from different insiders. According to one of the latest rumors, the console will also support NVIDIA DLSS technology, but not at launch due to some unspecified issues.

There is information that the GPU clock that will go into the Switch Pro is almost 1Ghz. Existing switch clock corrects. 768 MHz. It is said that it can realize up to 720p 120 frames in Nintendo Switch Pro portable mode. However, it is said that it will come out with a compromise by fixing 60 frames at 720p due to the maintenance problem. Performance in stationary mode is known to be optimized for the current 1440p resolution. It was said that Nvidia's latest technology would be included, but due to various problems, it may be applied only in the stationary mode or may come out sealed at the time of release.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be formally announced, though it's only a matter of time now.