Nintendo Switch “Pro” Could Be Called Super Switch – Rumor

The rumored Nintendo Switch "Pro" revision could be called Super Switch, according to rumors circulating online.

Brazilian Journalist @phluttilippe, who revealed information regarding Nintendo correctly before official announcements have been made, suggested that the next Switch revision could be called Super Switch.

Basicamente. Não fariam um bundle desses se existisse um hardware melhor disponível. Agora é esperar pra ver se algo acontece no próximo ano fiscal. (Super Switch*) — PH Brazil (@phluttilippe) January 27, 2021

This isn't the first time that the Super Switch name has been mentioned by insiders. Back in October 2020, Tyler McVicker also mentioned the Super Switch name when talking about upcoming Nintendo games.

Super Mario Galaxy 2 will release with each of the “All-Stars” on the eshop.

Zelda remakes are being bundled.

Prime 4 is in dev hell, even at retro.

BotW2 is a Super Switch Launch title. — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) October 16, 2020

While the Brazilian journalist has proven to be reliable, revealing the open-ended nature of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury expansion, we still have to take this with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in. With the Nintendo Switch being one of the most successful consoles ever made, Nintendo may be looking to mirror the NES and SNES naming schemes. Also, 2021 is the SNES 30th Anniversary, so things are definitely lining up.

While the Nintendo Switch "Pro" will offer additional power, it may not end up being used to the fullest, according to Engine Software co-founder and vice president Ruud van de Moosdijk.

Truth be told, our opinion on this might be counter-intuitive for a lot of people, but we are not large subscribers of the “Pro” model. Sure, it would be nice to have more RAM or faster GPU/CPU compared to before, but if it is still considered the same platform you must make sure your game runs on every model. So, for compatibility reasons your performance gets benchmarked on the lowest specifications. We have seen with prior ‘upgraded systems’ that the additional power never really got utilized well for this reason.

The Nintendo Switch "Pro" has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.