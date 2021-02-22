Nintendo Switch “Pro” to Support NVIDIA DLSS; Handheld Mode Will Also See a Big Upgrade – Rumor

The next Nintendo Switch revision, which has been rumored to be in the works for a while, is apparently going to support NVIDIA DLSS technology alongside 4K "functionality", according to rumors circulating online.

Reliable insider NateDrake recently talked about the next Nintendo Switch hardware revision on the ResetEra forums, revealing that the console is going to support NVIDIA DLSS technology as well as 4K functionality, which was already suggested by datamined information. NateDrake also revealed that this next Nintendo Switch revision will also feature an improved handheld mode, most likely a higher resolution display.

Won't really talk more about the tech specs than I have. It has DLSS & it has 4k functionality. No reason to go deeper than that right now. That's enough to illustrate the device is a meaningful upgrade. First party support with span the new hardware and current Switch for at least a couple of years

As for the release date of this new Nintendo Switch revision, NateDrake is confident the console will be announced this year. The console is apparently still scheduled for a 2021 release, but if it will be delayed to 2022, it will be communicated within the next few months.

Let's say I'm confident it gets announced this year. A delay to 2022 would need to be communicated in the next few months, as dev kits and third-party partners begin to plan software for the device. As of this very moment (Feb 18, 2021), I believe the hope remains for a 2021 launch.

As Nintendo has yet to talk about the next Nintendo Switch revision, we have to take everything with a grain of salt. On the other hand, an NVIDIA job ad from last year suggested that DLSS could be supported by a future Nintendo console, so there's reason to believe what NateDrake revealed.

The next Nintendo Switch revision, rumored to be called Super Switch, has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.