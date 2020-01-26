Ninja Theory Boss Says Project Dreadnought Might Redefine Entertainment

Ninja Theory Founder and Chief Design Director Tameem Antoniades was recently featured in an interview with GQ Magazine, where Antoniades briefly talked about the mysterious Project Dreadnought as something that has the potential to 'redefine entertainment'.

It is going to redefine what entertainment, or even reality, is. It will be a new medium, probably the last new medium, because you can’t get any closer to reality. I’ll do that, then I’ll probably quit.

An incredibly ambitious vision, for sure, and one which Ninja Theory envisions to take place in a Virtual Reality environment - which proves Microsoft is not necessarily against VR.

Project: Mara Announced by Ninja Theory, Will Focus on “Grounded Mental Terror”

In the meantime, though, Ninja Theory is also working alongside the University of Cambridge on The Insight Project, a sort of stepping stone focused on delivering a potential treatment solution for mental health issues.

The idea is to get as close to reality as possible, to create an environment that works the same way a real environment works and looks utterly, utterly real. It’s one area where I think we are world leaders. We can spend millions of pounds on it and create the best assets, beyond anything researchers have ever seen.

Antoniades sold Ninja Theory to Microsoft in 2018 (despite initially saying no, it turns out) for an undisclosed amount, therefore securing his future and the studio's, too. No doubt the acclaimed Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice had a lot to do with Microsoft's decision to purchase the Cambridge-based studio, and Antoniades recalls what it was like developing Hellblade.

I was pretty much ready to give up, but I thought I’d give it one more stab. So I took a small team aside and made Hellblade. I suppressed all emotion during the making of the game. It had felt like such an exhausting project to work on. But also it really hit home that it wasn’t just Senua, the character, it was a culmination of all of these people’s input, their life experiences. That was just sad.

Ninja Theory is now working on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, in development for the Xbox Series X and Windows PC. They're also finishing up the online melee brawler game Bleeding Edge, due to launch March 24th on Xbox One and Windows PC.