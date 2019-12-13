Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the First Microsoft Exclusive Announced for the Xbox Series X
Note: This is a developing story. More detail will be added later.
At The Game Awards 2019 Microsoft shocked the gaming world by unveiling their next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, and they didn’t stop there. They also revealed the system’s first game – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Check out the first trailer for Hellblade II below, and keep in mind, that this gorgeous footage is running in realtime on Xbox Series X hardware.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is coming to Xbox Series X. Other platforms and a release date have yet to be announced.