Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Early Comparison Video Highlights Massive Character Models, Animations and Visual Improvements Over Its Predecessor

A new early Senua's Saga: Hellblade II comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the improvements featured in the game over its predecessor.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, highlights not only the obvious visual improvements but also character model improvements, animation improvements, and more.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is among the best-looking games that have been showcased during The Game Awards 2021 show last week. The latest trailer showcased some impressive Unreal Engine 5 powered visuals as well as an oppressive atmosphere that is sure to make the game a remarkable experience and a battle against a giant troll that has been created in collaboration with Canadian visual effects team Ziva Dynamics.

The larger-than-life troll is over 40ft tall, missing a leg, and has large flaps of skin and fat hanging from its chest and gut. According to the Ninja Theory team, this complicated asset needed to hit the highest fidelity possible, in real-time, as its massive size would magnify the details of the body and exist as a benchmark for the character quality to be expected in the full title release. To achieve such results, Ziva Dynamics would leverage a combination of their soft tissue simulation tools and advanced realtime technology. The Ziva Dynamics artists began by building the troll in Ziva VFX, the soft tissue simulation software. This process was expedited by a combination of Ziva's Anatomy Transfer tools and their proprietary generic male anatomy simulation. Ziva then added the troll's torn, hanging skin flaps to the simulation as a coupled skin pass. At this point, the asset was complete with excitable muscles, jiggling fat, and wrinkling skin, all while being over 40ft tall in world-space so accurate gravity would influence on all of those anatomy layers.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.