New Windows 10 20H1 Preview Build Arrives for the Fast Ring

Microsoft has released a new build from Windows 10 20H1 branch to Insiders in the Fast ring today. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19028 (20H1) brings a few general fixes and improvements.

As reported earlier, the Windows maker has internally finalized this version of the operating system scheduled for a public release next year. This means that no new features are being tested right now. Microsoft has also closed its Skip Ahead ring and will reportedly deliver these Windows 10 20H1 builds to the Slow ring Insiders next month. As for today's release, here is the changelog of Windows 10 20H1 Insider Preview build 19028.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

We fixed a recent issue that could result in Settings crashing when docking/undocking your device. This issue may have also impacted Action Center launch performance.

We fixed an issue impacting the performance of the Printers & Scanners section of Settings loading.

We fixed an issue resulting in the Other People section under Storage Settings not displaying the correct size used.

We fixed an issue that could result in Windows Update history in Settings saying a Cumulative Update required a reboot, despite it already being installed. This occurred when a Feature on Demand had installed while the cumulative update was originally pending reboot.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Photos app crashing when interacting with HEVC images.

Windows 10 20H1 Build 19028 - known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’ve heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and are investigating.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install. We’re looking into the issue.

We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 or 38 after they’re attached.

Windows 10 1909 and 20H1 versions