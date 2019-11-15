As with every new feature update, Microsoft has shared the list of features that it has dropped or deprecated with the release of Windows 10 November 2019 Update earlier this week. The latest version 1909 is an extension of the May 2019 Update released earlier this year.

Being unofficially called the first ever service pack-like update released to the operating system, version 1909 focuses entirely on performance improvements, stability, and quality enhancements. While we assumed no major changes will be made through this release, version 1909 does carry quite a list of features that the Windows maker is dropping or deprecating.

Windows 10 1909: features that have been removed

"Each version of Windows 10 adds new features and functionality; occasionally we also remove features and functionality, often because we've added a better option," Microsoft writes. Here are the details about the features and functionalities that have been removed in Windows 10 with the release of v1909.

Feature Details PNRP APIs The Peer Name Resolution Protocol (PNRP) cloud service was removed in Windows 10, version 1809. We are planning to complete the removal process by removing the corresponding APIs. Taskbar settings roaming Roaming of taskbar settings is removed in this release. This feature was announced as no longer being developed in Windows 10, version 1903.

Features Microsoft is no longer developing

Here is the list of features that are no longer being actively developed, and could be removed in a future update. Microsoft added that "some features have been replaced with other features or functionality and some are now available from other sources."

One notable removal is of My People, which sounded exciting when it was under development but apparently hasn't worked out for the company due to lack of third party app support. My People first appeared with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (version 1709) and the company says it may be removed in a future update.

Feature Details Hyper-V vSwitch on LBFO In a future release, the Hyper-V vSwitch will no longer have the capability to be bound to an LBFO team. Instead, it can be bound via Switch Embedded Teaming (SET). Language Community tab in Feedback Hub The Language Community tab will be removed from the Feedback Hub. The standard feedback process: Feedback Hub - Feedback is the recommended way to provide translation feedback. My People / People in the Shell My People is no longer being developed. It may be removed in a future update. TFS1/TFS2 IME TSF1 and TSF2 IME will be replaced by TSF3 IME in a future release. Text Services Framework (TFS) enables language technologies. TSF IME are Windows components that you can add to enable typing text for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean languages. Package State Roaming (PSR) PSR will be removed in a future update. PSR allows non-Microsoft developers to access roaming data on devices, enabling developers of UWP applications to write data to Windows and synchronize it to other instantiations of Windows for that user.



The recommended replacement for PSR is Azure App Service. Azure App Service is widely supported, well documented, reliable, and supports cross-platform/cross-ecosystem scenarios such as iOS, Android and web.

As for the release of Windows 10 1909 itself, so far no bugs have been reported with the November 2019 Update. The release is based on the seeker approach, which means you can click on the check for updates button in Settings to get the update but Microsoft has advised waiting for the official notification to avoid any compatibility issues. Some users aren't seeing version 1909 feature even when trying to "seek" it through Windows Update. The Windows maker said that if that happens, it means "you might have a compatibility issue and a safeguard hold is in place until we are confident that you will have a good update experience."

However, if you still want to skip the line, the manual installation route remains open (at your own risk). You can head over here to download the ISO files and to this guide to install Windows 10 November 2019 Update on your devices.