The Windows maker released the November 2019 Update last week, bringing a focus on performance improvements and OS stability. The company is also done with the development process of Windows 10 20H1 - major feature upgrade scheduled for 2020. With this, Microsoft has now closed its Skip Ahead Insider ring.

Skip Ahead ring attracts the most adventurous Windows enthusiasts as it has been designed to allow them to test new versions in their earliest and potentially the buggiest state. Features that often don't even make it to the public go through this ring, which is obviously the biggest attraction for Insiders as they get to take part in deciding the future of the operating system.

With the release of Windows 10 20H1 Insider Preview Build 19018, Microsoft has now closed off this ring, and will reopen it once it begins testing 20H2 branch for the Fall, 2020 release. Microsoft has moved Insiders who had opted into Skip Ahead back into the Fast ring. The Windows maker wrote earlier this month:

Starting today, Windows Insiders who have opted into Skip Ahead are being migrated back into the Fast ring. This means that Skip Ahead will no longer be reflected under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program. Going forward, we will not be offering Skip Ahead as an option for Insiders to sign-up for. Our goal is to provide everyone in the Fast ring the freshest builds at the same time.

You won't be missing out on anything though since Fast ring will continue to receive the most latest of builds and changes. Microsoft will likely reopen sign ups for the Skip Ahead ring once the development process starts for the 20H2 version of the operating system.

