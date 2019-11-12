Microsoft has started to release the latest version of its desktop operating system, the November 2019 Update or version 1909.

Windows 10 November 2019 Update is the first ever feature update that is being delivered as a cumulative update, similar to a monthly update to create minimal disruption, if any. Those upgrading from the May 2019 Update can simply install version 1909 like any monthly cumulative update. However, earlier versions will still have to go through the lengthy installation process.

Microsoft is calling it a feature upgrade, but in its essence it works like a service pack. Coming to improve the experience of Windows 10 1903, the November 2019 Update doesn't add anything new to the operating system. It's like a big patch on top of your existing operating system.

Following the issues surrounding the last few feature updates, Microsoft had promised to focus entirely on OS stability and performance improvements with version 1909. Therefore, Windows 10 November 2019 Update doesn't bring any major new features or drastic changes as it is a "scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements."

Unlike the boatload of new features that arrived with previous versions, usually without thorough internal testing, the new version comes focusing on improvements. Here is the complete list of all these Windows 10 1909 features and improvements.

Windows 10 1909 features - changelog

This update will be published to WSUS so that customers can deploy and manage Insider Preview builds alongside their standard ConfigMan/WSUS approach. See this blog post for details.

We are offering pre-release support for 19H2 offered to Windows Insider Program for Business (WIP4Biz) customers who face blocking issues that prevent them from feature evaluation or device use. See this article for details.

Windows containers require matched host and container version. This restricts customers and limits Windows containers from supporting mixed-version container pod scenarios This update includes 5 fixes to address this and allow the host to run down-level containers on up-level for process (Argon) isolation.

A fix to allow OEMs to reduce the inking latency based on the hardware capabilities of their devices rather than being stuck with latency selected on typical hardware configuration by the OS.

Key-rolling or Key-rotation feature enables secure rolling of Recovery passwords on MDM managed AAD devices upon on demand request from Microsoft Intune/MDM tools or upon every time recovery password is used to unlock the BitLocker protected drive. This feature will help prevent accidental recovery password disclosure as part of manual BitLocker drive unlock by users.

A change to enable third-party digital assistants to voice activate above the Lock screen.

You can now quickly create an event straight from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar. Just select the date and time at the lower right corner of the Taskbar to open the Calendar flyout and pick your desired date and start typing in the text box–you’ll now see inline options to set a time and location.

The navigation pane on the Start menu now expands when you hover over it with your mouse to better inform where clicking goes.

We have added friendly images to show what is meant by “banner” and “Action Center” when adjusting the notifications on apps in order to make these settings more approachable and understandable.

Notifications settings under Settings > System > Notifications will now default to sorting notification senders by most recently shown notification, rather than sender name. This makes it easier to find and configure frequent and recent senders. We have also added a setting to turn off playing sound when notifications appear.

We now show the options to configure and turn off notifications from an app/website right on the notification, both as a banner and in Action Center.

We have added a “Manage notifications” button to the top of Action Center that launches the main “Notifications & actions” Settings page.

We have added additional debugging capabilities for newer Intel processors. This is only relevant for hardware manufacturers.

We have made general battery life and power efficiency improvements for PCs with certain processors.

A CPU may have multiple “favored” cores (logical processors of the highest available scheduling class). To provide better performance and reliability, we have implemented a rotation policy that distributes work more fairly among these favored cores.

We have enabled Windows Defender Credential Guard for ARM64 devices for additional protection against credential theft for enterprises deploying ARM64 devices in their organizations.

We have enabled the ability for enterprises to supplement the Windows 10 in S Mode policy to allow traditional Win32 (desktop) apps from Microsoft Intune.

We’re updating the search box in File Explorer to now be powered by Windows Search. This change will help integrate your OneDrive content online with the traditional indexed results. More details here.

We have added the ability for Narrator and other assistive technologies to read and learn where the FN key is located on keyboards and what state it is in (locked versus unlocked).