Massive Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 and Modern Warfare Update Released for PC/PS4/XO; Patch Notes Inside

Infinity Ward has rolled out the Season 6 update for Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare across all platforms and we’ve got you covered with the patch notes.

As covered yesterday, a new trailer for Season 6 arrived yesterday alongside the full Modern Warfare and Warzone roadmap for the season. In similar fashion as previous Season’s, Season 6 adds new Operators to the game alongside Warzone’s new subway fast-travel system and limited-time mode. In addition, new maps and modes have been added.

For PC players, the update is once again quite massive with a whooping 57GB for those who own the full version of Modern Warfare. Warzone-only players are required to download 25.5GB of data. Console players will have considerably less to download – 19.3GB on PlayStation 4 and 22.66GB on Xbox One. On both PS4 and Xbox One, owners of the full version of Modern Warfare will also have to download the Compatibility Pack to access Multiplayer and Special Ops, and the Survival Pack to access Survival. We’ve included the additional download sizes down below:

PS4 Compatibility Pack: 7.8 GB

PS4 Survival Pack: 5.8 GB

Xbox One Compatibility Pack: 8 GB

Xbox One Survival Pack: 5.9 GB

As for the update’s release notes across all platforms – here we go.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 and Modern Warfare Update Release Notes September 29th PC/PS4/XO PLAYLIST UPDATE: MODERN WARFARE: Ground War

Gunfight Blueprint Customs

Face Off - Station

Killstreak Confirmed

Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes WARZONE: BR Quads

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder Trios

Armored Royale Quads GENERAL FIXES: C4: Slight delay when performing a quick detonation. A beep will now play when quick detonation is triggered. Also reduced throw initial velocity by 30%

Fix for a bug where, after reviving a teammate in Survival, there will be a 5 second delay before the user is able to use their weapon again

Fix for an issue where players could obtain unlimited Stopping Power rounds

Fix for an issue where the defending player had a long respawn timer after the HQ was taken back and all players were dead while in a Headquarters match

Fix for an issue where it was possible to put a molotov or grenade into a planted bomb causing it to kill the defusing player WEAPONS: Fix for two issues where the player’s watch and/or Heartbeat Sensor would not be entirely visible when using the XRK Chainsaw attachment on the Finn LMG

Fix for a bug where explosive and thermite rounds do not function as intended on the Chronic variant from the Blunt Force II bundle

Fixed an issue where the muzzle selection screen for the Finn LMG was hard to view in the Gunsmith menu

Fixed an issue where the player’s left hand will not properly grip the weapon when the 23.0” Romanian barrel is equipped on the AK

Fixed a few bugs where the prone hipfire viewmodel positioning was not appearing as intended and could disappear in certain circumstances

Origin 12: Reduced very close damage in Warzone

Shotguns: Increased damage of slugs in Warzone

XRK ChainSAW - FiNN LMG: Adding a description in Gunsmith nothing the attachment does not allow for weapon mounting Increased brightness on the Tac Laser attachment

WARZONE: Fixed a collision issue in the south corner of the Stadium

Fix for an issue where a fence with a white tarp over it near the Hospital was allowing players to see through it on one side

Fix for an issue where, on occasion, the train would appear as a white placeholder icon on the map

Implemented fixes to help properly track Warzone wins

Fixed a bug where players were unable to damage enemies with gunfire while on an ascender

If a player has their minimap set to not rotate, they will see inaccurate pings on the heartbeat sensor. This has been fixed

Fix for a rare issue where the Train’s supply boxes could vanish during longer rounds PC: NVIDIA Reflex is now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, including Warzone, and will deliver latency improvements in GPU-intensive gaming scenarios on GeForce GTX 900 and higher NVIDIA graphics cards

Improved stability and performance

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.