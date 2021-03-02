New Valheim UI Mod Packs Some Subtle Changes That Makes The Harsh Viking Life Easier

A freshly-released Valheim UI mod packs several subtle changes to the game’s user interface.

Today’s new patch for the game introduced major changes to the dedicated servers alongside various tweaks and fixes, but with Viking life being harsh as it is, you’ll also want some interface improvements.

Created by ‘Masa’, the ‘BetterUI’ modification does just yet. Although subtle, the changes included with this mod will make your life as a Viking more bearable. The mod adds character levels and an experience bar to track progress. In addition, it improves the item-level indicator.

Those interested can download the Valheim BetterUI mod through Nexusmods.

Valheim was released in early access on Steam last month. The game has been an instant hit with it selling millions since its release. As of last week, Valheim has sold more than 4 million copies.