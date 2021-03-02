New Valheim UI Mod Packs Some Subtle Changes That Makes The Harsh Viking Life Easier
A freshly-released Valheim UI mod packs several subtle changes to the game’s user interface.
Today’s new patch for the game introduced major changes to the dedicated servers alongside various tweaks and fixes, but with Viking life being harsh as it is, you’ll also want some interface improvements.
Created by ‘Masa’, the ‘BetterUI’ modification does just yet. Although subtle, the changes included with this mod will make your life as a Viking more bearable. The mod adds character levels and an experience bar to track progress. In addition, it improves the item-level indicator.
Those interested can download the Valheim BetterUI mod through Nexusmods.
Valheim was released in early access on Steam last month. The game has been an instant hit with it selling millions since its release. As of last week, Valheim has sold more than 4 million copies.
Valheim Key Features
- Huge procedurally-generated world - explore and inhabit mystical lands, from mysteriousforests to imposing snow-topped mountain ranges and stunning meadows, complete with their own creatures of legend to battle and wildlife to hunt.
- Co-op PvE (2-10 players) - - Whether you want to brave the lands alone or venture with trusted allies, Valheim supports independent, player-hosted servers and unlimited world creation. We recommend playing co-op with 3-5 players.
- Punishing dodge & block based combat system with a wide range of weapons
- Build & sail ships - from flimsy rafts to imposing warships, build legendary vessels to conquer the seas and discover new lands.
- Summon and defeat vengeful primordial bosses of myth and legend, and collect trophies to progress and craft new powerful items
- Flexible house and base building system - raise mead halls, farms, settlements outposts, castles and more.
- Intuitive item crafting - forge the finest weapons and armour, and craft food and mead.
- Dedicated server- for players who want to run a persistent server. If you prefer not to run a server on your PC, consider renting a server at G-Portal.
