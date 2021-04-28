New Valheim Mod Allows Sails Designs to Be Replaced with Custom Images

A new Valheim mod titled Custom Sails allows in-game ships to replace regular sails designs with custom images taken straight from the Web.

Here's how this Valheim mod works, according to its creator RoloPogo:

Valheim New HD Texture Pack Overhauls Most Biomes, Building and Crafting Textures

Set your Sail texture per ship by providing an image URL, e.g. https://i.imgur.com/v0wqr0U.png

Sail URLs are saved and can be seen by anyone using this mod

Hold Left Control (configurable) and interact with your ship to set a sail URL

The Custom Sails mod will require the BepInEx plugin/mod framework to work. Once you've downloaded the mod, copy CustomSails.dll into Valheim/BepInEx/plugins and voila, you should be able to customize your ship's sails.

In related Valheim news, an enterprising group of modders is attempting to mod the game's servers to allow thousands of players to play in the same world.

Meanwhile, game developer Iron Gate posted an update on the development progress last Friday. The Heart and Home patch won't be rushed, just like Valheim itself wasn't rushed into early access before it was ready.