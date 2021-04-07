Valheim Mod ‘Legends’ Adds 6 RPG-Like Hero Classes with Abilities

A new Valheim mod called 'Legends' adds six RPG-like hero classes to the hit Viking-themed survival game. Each of these classes features three unique abilities that should greatly diversify the gameplay of Valheim.

In order to unlock a class in this Valheim mod, you'll have to offer a specific item to the Eikthyr Altar: Flint for the Valkyrie, Raw Meat for the Ranger, Bone Fragments for the Berserker, Coal for the Mage, Dandelion for the Druid, and a Greydwarf Eye for the Shaman.

Valkyrie

1. Bulwark - Buff: adds a set block bonus to all blocked attacks and adds damage mitigation to the caster

2. Stagger - Attack: immediately taggers all enemies around the Valkyrie

3. Leap - Attack: Launch into the air and come crashing down, applying splash damage at the point of impact Ranger

1. Shadow Stalk - Buff: greatly reduces noise and visibility of the Ranger, improves movement speed while crouched, and grants a short (5s) burst of speed

2. Summon Wolf - Pet: summons a wolf companion for a limited time that is more durable, but less damaging than normal wolf pets

3. Power shot - Buff: the next several ranged attacks gain velocity and attack power Berserker

1. Rage - Buff: sacrifice health periodically to gain increased movement speed, physical attack damage, continuous stamina regen, and a life-tap for a portion of damage dealt.

2. Execute - Buff: the next several melee attacks gain increased attack power

3. Dash - Attack: dash forward and strike enemies as you pass; damage based on the weapon currently equipped Mage

1. Fireball - Attack: launch a ball of fire that deals splash damage and applies burning

2. Frost Nova - Attack: create a burst of ice around the caster that damages and freezes enemies

3. Meteor - Channeled Attack: use this ability to call down meteors to strike an area; channel duration (stamina expended) determines how many meteors are created Druid

1. Regeneration - Heal: causes the caster and all nearby players to quickly regenerate health for a short period of time

2. Root Defender - Summon: grows friendly roots around the caster that will strike nearby foes

3. Vines - Channeled Attack: periodically launches piercing vine projectiles



Shaman

1. Enrage - Buff: increases movement speed and rapidly regenerate stamina for the caster and all nearby allies

2. Shell - Buff: reduces any elemental (poison, fire, ice, etc) damage taken and applies a spirit damage DoT to any attack made by the caster and all allies

3. Spirit Shock - Attack: deals spirit damage in an area around the caster and applies a spirit DoT to any enemy hit

The mod also introduces five new skills to Valheim: Discipline, Abjuration, Alteration, Conjuration, and Evocation. As you might have guessed already, each of the aforementioned class abilities is tied to one of these skills.

Installing the Legends Valheim mod is relatively simple. You'll just need to extract the downloaded archive and move the .dll file and assets to the game's BepInEx/plugins folder. To uninstall it, just remove .the dll file and the assets.