Although one of the most popular PC titles right now, Valheim isn’t the best-looking title. This brand-new Valheim HD mod makes Iron Gate Studio’s open-world title visually more appealing.

Created by modder ‘Aurelius’, this HD mod replaces Valheim’s standard meshes and textures with hand-crafted HD assets. As ‘Aurelius’ describes it; “less Minecraft, more Skyrim”. As mentioned by the mod’s creator, the Valheim HD mod is a work-in-progress, and as such, users should expect graphical glitches for now. In addition to the HD modification, ‘Aurelius’ has also made a custom ReShade preset available. There’s also the ‘Player Voices’ addon which adds grunts for most of the game’s in-game weapons, and a male voice to the intro.

New Valheim UI Mod Packs Some Subtle Changes That Makes The Harsh Viking Life Easier

We’ve included some videos and screenshots of the mod and the player voice addon down below:





Installation of the HD mod (and removal) is simple enough, but we always advise users to follow the provided instructions. Those interested can download the required files via Nexusmods.

Valheim is available globally now in Early-Access for PC (through Steam). Be sure to read our very own preview of the title right here.

Iron Gate Studio's open-world survival sandbox title was released in Early-Access last month.

Valheim Patch 0.147.3 Introduces Major Changes to Dedicated Servers and More

Valheim is a huge procedurally-generated world, inviting players to explore lush forests, snow-topped mountain ranges and mystical meadows, all presented in striking Lo-Fi graphics. Valheim offers a dodge & block based combat system with a wide range of weapons for deathless vikings to battle primordial bosses of myth and legend. The viking adventure is playable solo, or with up to nine friends as no one wants to repeatedly face death alone. Between deaths, Valheim offers a flexible house and base building system, intuitive item crafting and ship building, and dedicated servers.

“Valheim is really tough. You will die, a lot. Your friends will die, a lot. But we hope we’ve managed to strike that balance between being needlessly brutal, and offering a rewarding and challenging experience,” said Richard Svensson, CEO, Iron Gate Studio. “The world we’ve created is huge and varied, and there’s room for so much more. We’re happy to welcome new players to our community and work together during Early Access.”