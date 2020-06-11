New Second Extinction Gameplay Shows a Lot of Blowing Up Mutated Dinosaurs
During yesterday's IGN Summer of Gaming event, developer Systemic Reaction (a division of Avalanche Studios) showcased eleven minutes of new gameplay for its upcoming Second Extinction game.
A first-person cooperative shooter for up to three players, Second Extinction features a post-apocalyptic scenario where mutated dinosaurs have retaken the Earth and the humans need to fight back to get on top of the food chain once again. To that end, teamwork will be vital in order to succeed.
The game has been announced for PC (where a Closed Beta should be held soon), Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It is presently unclear if there'll be cross-play functionality between all the platforms.
- Intense Three-player Co-op — Earth is overrun by mutated dinosaurs! Team up with up to two other resistance fighters to take it back in short but intense combat operations.
- Battle Mutated Monstrosities — These dinos are nothing like the ones in your history books! From electric raptors to behemoth T-Rexes that tower over the horizon, these deadly creatures have evolved into the ultimate killing machines.
- Experience Spectacular Action — Combine your fireteam’s unique weapons and abilities for explosive results against overwhelming opposition in challenging combat set pieces.
- Take Part in a Joint Effort — Your actions, together with the rest of the community, will shape the course of the war against the dinosaurs.
Second Extinction System RequirementsMINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit versions)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB
- Storage: 30 GB available spaceRECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit versions)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter