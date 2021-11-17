Six Days in Fallujah Delayed to Q4 2022; Dev Team Size Doubled

The cooperative first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah has been officially delayed by roughly a year. It's now scheduled to launch at some point in Q4 2022 for both PC and consoles.

The good news is that the development studio at Highwire Games will be doubled in size. Peter Tamte, CEO of publisher Victura, said:

It became clear that recreating these true stories at a high quality was going to require more people, capital, and time than we had. Doubling our team is just one of many things we’re doing to make sure Six Days in Fallujah brings new kinds of tactical and emotional depth to military shooters.

The game reportedly features a cutting-edge procedural tech that should ensure each map looks and feels different from one another.