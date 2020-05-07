Second Extinction Is a Co-Op Shooter Where You Take Down Mutated Dinosaurs

Second Extinction is among the brand new games announced during today's Inside Xbox episode. The game is an 'intense' first-person co-op shooter where up to three players take on mutated dinosaurs to reclaim Earth for humankind.

It's in development at Systemic Reaction, the new division of Avalanche Studios, and it will hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC (in fact, system requirements are already up on Steam). A Closed Beta is planned to happen at some point during the Summer season.

Tobias Andersson, Managing Director at Systemic Reaction, said:

I’m very proud of what our team has created. As a live game, we plan to support Second Extinction long-term, as we do with all our titles. We can’t wait for players to team up, start playing, and become part of our community.

Brynley Gibson, Lead Producer at Systemic Reaction, added:

Second Extinction is a real passion project for our tight-knit team, and we’re just getting started. It’s incredible how far we’ve come in this short time and I’m super excited to reveal more details, including our live roadmap, in the coming months.

Take a look at the debut trailer and first in-game screenshots of Second Extinction below.

Intense Three-player Co-op — Earth is overrun by mutated dinosaurs! Team up with up to two other resistance fighters to take it back in short but intense combat operations.

Battle Mutated Monstrosities — These dinos are nothing like the ones in your history books! From electric raptors to behemoth T-Rexes that tower over the horizon, these deadly creatures have evolved into the ultimate killing machines.

Experience Spectacular Action — Combine your fireteam's unique weapons and abilities for explosive results against overwhelming opposition in challenging combat set pieces.

Take Part in a Joint Effort — Your actions, together with the rest of the community, will shape the course of the war against the dinosaurs.