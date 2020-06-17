A New Pokémon Series is in Development at Game Freak as the Studio is Actively Hiring New Core Members

A new Pokémon series is currently in development as Japanese developer Game Freak is actively hiring new members for its core development team.

Pokémon Sword and Shield were released for the Nintendo Switch late last year, and aside from working on the DLC for their latest installments in the series, Game Freak also appears to be working on a new Pokémon series.

Pokémon Sword and Shield “Isle of Armor” DLC Dated, New Legendary Detailed

As posted on Twitter, Game Freak currently has 23 open positions, including game programmers, designers, planners and technical artists.

“Game Freak Co., Ltd. actively employs it in all 23 positions”, the rough translation from Japanese reads. “Planners, graphic designers, game programmer, information systems, human resources in, from the leader class intended for junior class and second new graduates have been recruited to!”

“With a cumulative total of approximately 241 million shipped (as of the end of September 2019), Game Freak, who is involved in the planning and development of the "Pokémon" series, has a mission to pursue even more fun . To realize this, we need a wide range of core members who can take the initiative.”

As always with these Google translations, some words could have been misinterpreted, but it does seem to confirm the development of a new Pokémon series.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Unveils Zarude, this Generation’s First New Mythical Monster

As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more Pokémon news comes in. Be sure to check back later today as The Pokémon Company is airing a special broadcast in a few hours from now.

What would you like from a new Pokémon series? Do you prefer the classic Pokémon style over the current games? Hit the comments down below.