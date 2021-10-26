New Nintendo Switch System Update 13.1.0 Released; Adds Support for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo has rolled out Nintendo Switch system update 13.1.0, which adds support for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The new Nintendo Switch Online tier is available now as part of Nintendo’s online subscription service, and today’s Switch system update adds support for the premium tier. In addition, this new firmware update further improves the general system stability of the Switch platform in order to enhance the user experience. Further details about the new system update weren’t shared. We’ve included the official release notes for this Switch firmware update down below.

Nintendo Switch System Update 13.1.0 Release Notes Ver. 13.1.0 (Released October 25, 2021) Added support for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. The new Switch Online + Expansion Pack allows subscribers to play various Nintendo 64 and Sega Saturn titles, including Mario Kart 64, Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis, Sin & Punishment, Star Fox 64, Win Back, Yoshi’s Story, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic 2, Streets of Rage 2, and various others. In addition, the premium Switch Online tier will provide free access to the paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paraside DLC.

The previous Nintendo Switch firmware update, version 13.0.0, finally added support for Bluetooth audio, allowing players to use wireless (Bluetooth) headsets on Nintendo's hybrid platform. This update also allowed users to update the Nintendo Switch dock. This feature, however, is only available for Switch systems with a LAN port – as such, only the Switch OLED will be able to make use of this new update feature.