Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 Available Now; Official and Unofficial Release Notes Inside

Nintendo has deployed Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0, which allows screenshots to be taken from within Nintendo Switch Online via the Capture Button.

The new Switch firmware version is available now and should download automatically if this option has been enabled in the Switch system settings. Of course, this new firmware version can also be downloaded manually via the system update option within the Switch system settings.

In addition to the above-mentioned change to taking screen captures, the new patch also includes a change to the location of the Bluetooth Audio menu within the Switch system settings. In addition, the new 15.0.0 update improves the general system stability.

As with most firmware updates, this update also includes some under-the-hood changes. These undocumented changes were shared by Nintendo Switch data miner @OatmealDome on Twitter, and include updates to the Operating System internals. We’ve included the under-the-hood changes down below.

Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 undocumented changes

- Handling for Ethernet adapters was moved to its own dedicated OS module.

- Pro Controller Bluetooth firmware was updated.

- Various error messages were added/changed.

- A pop-up was added for attempting to exceed the max headphone volume while the limiter is on.

- Bad words for Mainland China were updated.

- The time zone database (zoneinfo) was updated to the latest from ICANN.

- Text related to Australian + NZ privacy laws were added.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes, as released by Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 Release Note (Released October 10, 2022)

The location of the Bluetooth Audio menu within System Settings has moved.

Screenshots can be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application found on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Video capture is not supported

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo released its hybrid platform back in February 2017.