New Nintendo Switch System Update 13.0.0 Finally Adds Bluetooth Audio Support for Wireless Headsets

Nintendo has rolled out Nintendo Switch System Update 13.0.0, which finally adds support for Bluetooth audio.

More than four years after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, the hybrid platform now finally supports the use of Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices. As covered earlier this year, Nintendo already updated the platform’s Bluetooth system module via previous firmware updates, but Bluetooth audio support wasn’t enabled just yet – until now.

Razer Barracuda X & Lucidsound LS15P Wireless Gaming Headset Review – Less is More

Nintendo mentions that, depending on the Bluetooth device, some audio delay can occur when using Bluetooth audio. In addition, users can only use up to two wireless Switch controllers while using the new feature. Also, wireless audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active. As such, Bluetooth audio can’t be used when locally connecting the Switch to another Switch for multiplayer.

Another change that comes with the new system update is the ability to update the dock, although this feature is only available for Switch systems with a LAN port – in other words, only the upcoming Switch OLED will be able to use this new feature. We’ve included the full release notes down below:

Ver. 13.0.0 (Released September 14, 2021) Bluetooth® audio support was added. Headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output. Bluetooth microphones are not supported.

Up to two compatible wireless controllers can be connected to the system while using Bluetooth audio.

Bluetooth audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active.

Depending on the Bluetooth audio device, there may be some audio delay.

For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices. “Update Dock” was added under System in System Settings for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems, allowing for software updates to Nintendo Switch docks with a LAN port. Dock software updates are not available for Nintendo Switch docks without a LAN port. This feature was not added to Nintendo Switch Lite. For more information, see How to Update the Dock Firmware. “Maintain Internet Connection in Sleep Mode” was added under Sleep Mode in System Settings. When this setting is enabled, systems with wired internet connections will maintain internet connection even while in sleep mode. This allows for software and add-on content to download to the system while the system is in sleep mode. The setting is enabled by default. When this setting is disabled, the system will connect to the internet only periodically, which decreases power consumption and delays downloads while in sleep mode. Note: Systems that are not updated to version 13.0.0 or later behave as if this setting is enabled. The method to initiate “Calibrate Control Sticks” in System Settings was changed. From System Settings, go to Controllers and Sensors, select Calibrate Control Sticks, then fully tilt the control stick in any one direction and keep it tilted for a few seconds to begin calibration. Users can now view whether their wireless internet connection is using the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency band under “Connection Status” after selecting Internet in System Settings.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. The new Switch OLED model launches next month on October 8th.