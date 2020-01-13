Brand-new Half-Life Alyx Screenshots Surface Showing off Amazing Detail on Environments and Characters

A set of brand-new Half-Life Alyx screenshots has surfaced online showing off the game’s amazing level of detail.

Based on the released screenshots and announcement trailer, we already knew that Valve’s upcoming new Half-Life installment is one amazing-looking title. Many want to see more from the title that might very well shake up the VR world and we’ve got you served.

Half-Life Alyx Will Be A “Traditional Half-Life Experience”; Will Not Feature Multiplayer

Courtesy of Valve News Network, never before seen screenshots have now been released, which we’ve included below for all to see. The screenshots are shown in a newly published video and we’ve included them down in the gallery as well. “Over my break, I was in contact with some new sources providing not only information on Valve's day-to-day, but also some tangible assets, such as model renders, and most impotently, screenshots”, the creator of the video writes.

















“These are not screenshots that were cherry-picked directly by Valve to best illustrate the game, these are screenshots taken from a person that has access to the game at random with the only one caveat being none of these screenshots really spoil anything story related”, Valve News Network’s Tyler McVicker says.

Truth be told, the lighting and level of detail is simply amazing and we can’t wait to see more from Valve’s upcoming VR Half-Life title.

Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine's brutal occupation of Earth. The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth's most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.

Half-Life Alyx is slated for a release on PC this March. The game will be compatible with all PC-based VR headsets.