Follow up to Half-Life: Alyx, New Citadel Details Revealed in New Leak

A follow up to Half-Life: Alyx, a Source 2 port of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and more are currently in the works by Valve, according to a new leak.

As reported by Tyler McVicker in a new video, new information on what is in the works by Valve has emerged via an Aperture Desk Job datamine. The datamine revealed that Valve is working on a follow up to Half-Life: Alyx, a Source 2 port of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and a Portal paint game that was scrapped but that may have been resurrected.

The datamine also revealed some additional details on the Citadel project. Apparently, the game will be a team-based real-time strategy, first-person shooter hybrid that is being built for both VR and regular systems.

With Half-Life: Alyx having been well-received by the community, it is not surprising to see Valve working on another VR game. The company has yet to confirm that such a game is indeed in the works, so we still have to take the information revealed today with a grain of salt.

Half-Life: Alyx is available on PC via Steam.