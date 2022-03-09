Follow up to Half-Life: Alyx, New Citadel Details Revealed in New Leak
A follow up to Half-Life: Alyx, a Source 2 port of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and more are currently in the works by Valve, according to a new leak.
As reported by Tyler McVicker in a new video, new information on what is in the works by Valve has emerged via an Aperture Desk Job datamine. The datamine revealed that Valve is working on a follow up to Half-Life: Alyx, a Source 2 port of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and a Portal paint game that was scrapped but that may have been resurrected.
The datamine also revealed some additional details on the Citadel project. Apparently, the game will be a team-based real-time strategy, first-person shooter hybrid that is being built for both VR and regular systems.
With Half-Life: Alyx having been well-received by the community, it is not surprising to see Valve working on another VR game. The company has yet to confirm that such a game is indeed in the works, so we still have to take the information revealed today with a grain of salt.
Half-Life: Alyx is available on PC via Steam.
Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.
Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance.
As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.
Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.
