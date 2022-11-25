Half-Life Alyx: Levitation Mod Expands Valve’s Original Campaign

The highly anticipated Half-Life Alyx: Levitation mod is finally available for download on Steam. Credits go to Source Filmmaker animator Corey Laddo and level designer and artist Shawn Snelling, who spent years working on this free expansion to the original game.

LEVITATION begins right after Half-Life: Alyx.

Alyx returns to City-17 after meeting the G-MAN and teams up with Russell once again.

During her absence, a mysterious levitating building appeared in the Sector X region of City-17. Two key members of the resistance named Barry and Maya decided to infiltrate and investigate Sector X -- until their signal went quiet...

Now, Alyx must save her friends and possibly the whole resistance.

LEVITATION is a community campaign featuring:

New story (3-4 hours in length)

New voice lines

New character animations

Eight challenging levels

Half-Life Alyx launched as a Steam VR exclusive on March 23rd, 2020, and is included with all Valve Index purchases. The game received widespread critical acclaim (its average review score on Metacritic is 93) and won several awards, including Best VR/AR game at The Game Awards 2020. If you're looking for another expansion-like mod, you could check out Incursion, though that one is a wave-based gameplay experience rather than a narrative-driven one like Half-Life Alyx: Levitation.

There are rumors of a sequel codenamed Citadel and a PlayStation VR 2 port of Alyx, but it's hard to gauge their veracity for the time being.