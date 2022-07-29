Menu
Half-Life: Incursion Mod for Half-Life: Alyx Out Now

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 29, 2022
Half-Life Incursion

Three developers have just released the Half-Life: Incursion mod for Half-Life: Alyx, the VR game released by Valve in early 2020. Half-Life: Incursion is a wave-based gameplay experience that provides a stronger challenge than the regular game.

Gameplay Premise

When Alyx Vance is caught on the wrong side of the Quarantine Zone, she has only her wits, guns, and Russell to help her get back to City 17. But it won't be easy: the Combine have her trapped at one of their checkpoints, and she'll need to manage her resources and use clever tactics to escape...or stick around for some target practice.

Scavenge

There are plenty of resources scattered around the area, be it resin, ammo, health, or weapons caches. If you look hard enough, you may find some well-hidden resources that could give you a leg-up in your fight.

Upgrade

Fortunately, there's a Combine fabricator located nearby. Use it to your advantage if you can catch a break. Go from only carrying Russell's old pistol to wielding a fully kitted-out arsenal of your choosing.

Improvise

You will inevitably run low on resources from time to time, but there are plenty of opportunities for improvisation.

Survive

This will be a challenging fight. The odds are against you and you've been backed into a corner. Use your experience from the campaign to get an edge over the Combine.

Gameplay Features
  • An hour-long campaign with non-linear objectives; choose your upgrade and weapon progression route.
  • An open arena with randomized enemy spawns locations, signified by an alarm and a Combine forcefield.
  • Randomized ammo and resin spawns vary each playthrough.
  • Deployable tripmines; place them strategically to improve your chances.
  • A high-fidelity environment to fight in, meant to emulate the quality of the main campaign.

If you're looking for a story-based campaign addon, keep an eye on the upcoming Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION mod.

