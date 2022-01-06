Half-Life: Alyx May Be Coming to PSVR 2 – Rumor

Half-Life: Alyx, the latest entry in the series developed by Valve, may be coming to PSVR 2, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on Twitter, Shpeshal Nick, co-founder of XboxEra, revealed that he has been told that Half-Life: Alyx will come to PSVR 2, but it's not clear when this will happen exactly. As the headset's release date has yet to be confirmed, when it launches will likely influence if Half-Life: Alyx will be one of its launch titles or not.

From what I’ve been told, they have. Not sure when it’s happening though. I thought this was one of those open secrets? https://t.co/RPrdPArDLc — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 6, 2022

Half-Life: Alyx is only available on PC as of now due to its requiring a VR headset to play, so its release on PSVR 2 makes a lot of sense to expand the game's reach and popularity. Without an official confirmation, however, we have to take what Shpeshal Nick revealed with a grain of salt.

Half-Life: Alyx is now available on PC via Steam. We will let you know if the game indeed launches on PSVR 2 as soon as more come in on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.