Half-Life: Alyx May Be Coming to PSVR 2 – Rumor
Half-Life: Alyx, the latest entry in the series developed by Valve, may be coming to PSVR 2, according to rumors circulating online.
Speaking on Twitter, Shpeshal Nick, co-founder of XboxEra, revealed that he has been told that Half-Life: Alyx will come to PSVR 2, but it's not clear when this will happen exactly. As the headset's release date has yet to be confirmed, when it launches will likely influence if Half-Life: Alyx will be one of its launch titles or not.
From what I’ve been told, they have. Not sure when it’s happening though. I thought this was one of those open secrets? https://t.co/RPrdPArDLc
— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 6, 2022
Half-Life: Alyx is only available on PC as of now due to its requiring a VR headset to play, so its release on PSVR 2 makes a lot of sense to expand the game's reach and popularity. Without an official confirmation, however, we have to take what Shpeshal Nick revealed with a grain of salt.
Half-Life: Alyx is now available on PC via Steam. We will let you know if the game indeed launches on PSVR 2 as soon as more come in on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.
Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance.
As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.
Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.
