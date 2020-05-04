Google pushed out a new update to the Drive app for iPhone and iPad, allowing you to protect your important files using Face ID or Touch ID.

Don't Want People Even Accidentally Looking into Your Google Drive Files? Use Face ID and Touch ID to Lock Things Down

Google Drive has been picking up some nifty features since its availability on iPhone and iPad. Today, Google is stepping things up, allowing users to lock down important files or documents using Face ID or Touch ID.

The new change comes as part of a version 4.2020.18204 update.

Privacy Screen is a new feature that uses Face ID or Touch ID to protect your sensitive files from prying eyes.

Bug fixes and performance improvements

The new update is absolutely free to download and use. Just head over to the App Store, go to the apps update section and grab the update from there if automatic updates aren't enabled on your device.

If you do not wish to use the Google Drive app at all, then you can bypass it and access your online files and folder straight from the iOS 13 / iPadOS Files app. You can learn more about it by going here.

Downloading the Drive app for the first time? You can grab it from the link below.

Download Google Drive for iPhone and iPad [App Store link]