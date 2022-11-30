Check Out Apple’s 2022 App Store Award Winner Apps and Games of the Year

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce the 2022 App Store Award winner apps and games. The company highlights 16 apps and games selected by the global Apple Store editorial team. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Announced The 2022 App Store Award Winners - Listing Best Apps and Games of The Year

The best apps and games have been selected with respect to various elements like innovative technology, creative design, positive cultural imp[act, exceptional experience, and much more. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated:

This year's App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives. From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.

Check out the award-winning apps and games below for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and much more.

App of The Year

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal

iPad App for the Year: GoodNote 5

Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10

Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak

Apple TV App of the Year: ViX

Game of The Year

Cultural Impact Winners

These are the best apps and games of 2022 and according to Apple, "This year's winners encourage users to engage more deeply with their emotions, authentically connect with others, and pay homage to their heritage and the generations that came before them while envisioning how to create a better world today." You can check out the apps by heading over to the respective links.

The winner of each category will receive a physical App Store award modeled after the design of the App Store logo. The awards are built with recycled aluminum with the engraved name of the winner. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available, so be sure to stick around.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.