YouTube’s New Experimental Feature Lets You Zoom In On Videos

YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to zoom in on videos. While the feature is not fully baked yet, the video streaming giant has dropped a new "pinch to zoom" feature for Premium subscribers. The new addition works in both portrait and landscape mode. Scroll down to read more details on the new feature.

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now "Pinch to Zoom" in On Videos in Portrait and Landscape Mode

If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, you will see a new "pinch to zoom" feature (via 9to5Google). You can check out the new feature on the company's experimental features page. Take note that the "pinch to zoom" feature is different than switching videos to landscape mode. You have the ability to zoom in on different elements of the video. All you have to do is use two fingers to zoom in on a portion of the video, similar to how you would zoom photos.

Once you have zoomed in, you can also drag the video around to closely inspect other elements of the video. While it works in landscape mode, the feature is designed specifically for portrait mode. If you are not a premium subscriber, you can do so by tapping your profile on YouTube and then selecting Your Premium benefits. Once you do this, you will be able to find the Try new features page. Opting in would allow you to take advantage of the new experimental features.

Another aspect that you need to know is that the "pinch to zoom" feature will be available until September 1. You can try the new feature for yourself and give feedback if you want it in the full YouTube experience. At this point, we are not sure if YouTube's new feature will be exclusive to Premium subscribers. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys posted, so be sure to stick around.

This is all for now, folks. Would you want to use the new zoom feature on YouTube? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.