Apple Launches Redesigned iCloud.com Website With a Tiles, More

Today, Apple has seen fit to officially launch its all-new iCloud.com website with a new design. The website is now live after several weeks of beta testing. Overall. the site now looks way more colorful and easy to use with tiles and information at a glance. Scroll down to see the new design.

Redesigned iCloud.com Website Shows a Familiar Design With Easy to Navigate Options and Information at a Glance

As mentioned earlier, Apple's new iCloud.com website redesign was in the works for a while. Now, you can simply head over to the website and sign in with your Apple ID and password and check it out for yourself. The new design comes with tiles for your Apple ID account and apps like Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar, and Notes. Additionally, you will also find tiles for Find My and productivity apps such as Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

Other than this, you also have the option available to customize the page. You can do it by adding or dropping the apps on the main page. Moreover, you can also remove the tile altogether if you do not need it. At the bottom of the iCloud website, you can see your iCloud storage plan along with its usage. If you want to recover deleted items, there is also a link to help you restore files from iCloud Drive as well as other apps.

You also have the option available to create a new email, note, calendar event, and much more by tapping the plus sign in the top menu bar. The same menu also offers settings for iCloud+ features such as Hide My Email, iCloud Private Relay, HomeKit Secure Video, and more.

Generally, the new iCloud.com interface is more streamlined and familiar with easy-to-navigate options and information at a single glance. This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new iCloud website? Share your experience with us in the comments.