Download: Apple Releases watchOS 9.1 For All Compatible Apple Watch Models

Ali Salman
Oct 24, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT
watchOS 9.1 release for Apple Watch

Today, Apple has seen fit to release watchOS 9.1 for all compatible Apple Watch models. As promised, the company released the update on Monday, October 24 with a boatload of forward-facing additions. The update is available for free on all compatible Apple Watch models. Scroll down to read more details on what is new and how you can download it.

Apple Releases watchOS 9.1 - Download Now on Supported Apple Watch Models

Last week, Apple seeded the release candidate of the update to developers. Now, the update is finally available through the dedicated Apple Watch app. If you want to install the latest update, simply launch the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and head over to General > Software Update. Once you do this, simply follow the on-screen instructions to install the update.

watchOS 9.1 release for Apple Watch

Before you install the update, make sure that your Apple Watch has at least 50 percent of battery life and is placed on the charger. Furthermore, your Apple Watch should be in the range of your iPhone. watchOS 9.1 release will bring a plethora of major features to your Apple Watch. Check out the changelog below for more details.

This update includes improvements for your
Apple Watch.

- Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra
- Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular
- Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

This update also includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

Apple has also released iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura to the public. We will share more details on the update as soon as further details are available. See more details here.

Share your views with us in the comments section below.

