New Ghost of Tsushima Legends Multiplayer Details Surface from Official Art Book

The freshly-released official Ghost of Tsushima artbook contains additional details about the game’s upcoming multiplayer mode, Legends.

Announced last month following Sucker Punch Productions' official Ghost of Tsushima Legends announcement, the 'The Art of Ghost of Tsushima' features illustrations of characters, landscapes and "much more". Some shots from the art book have now surfaced online, which provide a glimpse at the landscapes, enemies, bosses and menus in the Legends multiplayer mode.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Free Co-Op Multiplayer Mode To Launch This Fall

We've included the video in which YouTuber 'TheSushiSquire' shows off the art book down below alongside some shots.























The first photo above provides a glimpse at the menu screen showing the mode's character selection screen.

The Japanese-mythology inspired co-op multiplayer mode is coming to Ghost of Tsushima later this year.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends Legends is an entirely new experience — it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima. Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action. With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner. With four players, you’ll be able to take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, Including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities.

Ghost of Tsushima is available exclusively for PlayStation 4 now. Be sure to read our very own review of the game right here.