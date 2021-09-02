Ghost of Tsushima’s Upcoming Rivals Mode Gets a New Trailer, Update 2.08 Out Now

Want to play Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer without delving into the game’s full campaign? Well, starting tomorrow you’ll have an economical option for doing that, as a $20 standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends launches, along with a free update that adds the new Rivals mode and a Gear Mastery System. You can check out a new trailer for Rivals mode, below.

Like what you just saw? Here’s a bit more detail on Rivals mode and the Gear Mastery System:

Rivals Mode: In Rivals, two teams of two will compete to defeat waves of enemies. With each defeated foe, you’ll collect Magatama that you can use to harm the other team. For example, you can spend Magatama on Shades to block your opponents’ purchases, Curses (health drain, exploding bodies, etc), Hwacha fire, and more. Once you’ve spent enough Magatama, you’ll unlock Final Stand waves. Complete these before the opposing team to win!

Gear Mastery System: This is a new expansion of the progression systems and rewards for Legends. Players who've earned 110-level gear will now be able to bind it to a class and activate "Mastery Challenges." This will allow a piece of gear's Ki level to be upgraded to 120 and eventually unlock a second perk slot! As you activate Mastery Challenges, you can also unlock a new Ability and new Techniques for each class.

Prior to tomorrow’s big update, Sucker Punch has released another smaller patch – ver. 2.08 – which tweaks some things and rebalances Legends somewhat. Here are the brief patch notes:

Improved load time for viewing cosmetics in menus on PS5

Restored color button prompts

Various Legends adjustments

Additional bug fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima (including the Director’s Cut with extra Iki Island content) is available on PS4 and PS5. The standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends launches on September 3.