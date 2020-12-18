Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Gets God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne Inspired Outfits

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends received today some new outfits that can be unlocked until January 15th.

The new outfits are inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus, and Bloodborne.

From now until January 15, 2021, unlock these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Complete any Story or Survival mission with each class to unlock all four outfits! pic.twitter.com/xVhQGlAeMc — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 18, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer mode. This mode lets groups of up to 4 players play a variety of co-op Story missions, Survival missions, and Raids.

We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience. You’ll be able to partner up with friends or via online matchmaking and play Legends in groups of 2-4 players. Each player can choose from one of four different character classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has unique advantages and abilities that we’ll reveal in the future. With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner. With four players, you’ll be able to take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, Including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities.

Ghost of Tsushima, which includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.