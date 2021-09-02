Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Standalone Release ESRB Rating Mentions In-Game Purchases

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends may start featuring in-game purchases in the future, according to the ESRB rating of the upcoming standalone release.

The rating, which provides a general description of the multiplayer mode released a few weeks after the open-world game developed by Sucker Punch, also mentions in-game purchases on both Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5. The current version of the game doesn't feature any, so it's not clear if in-game purchases will be limited to cosmetics.

This is a multiplayer action game in which players assume the role of a warrior/fighter (e.g., samurai, hunter, assassin, ronin) that joins others in a battle against supernatural forces. From a third-person perspective, players engage in melee combat using katanas, arrows, and throwing weapons to kill demons and enemy soldiers. Players can engage in stealth assassinations, jumping from rooftops and stabbing enemies; they can also perform finishing moves, such as slashing enemies' throats or stabbing them in the neck or skull. Combat can be frenetic, highlighted by large splatters of blood and occasional dismemberment. A handful of sequences depict large piles of burned corpses.

With the release of the standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Sucker Punch will introduce plenty of changes to the experience.

Gear Mastery System: This is a new expansion of the progression systems and rewards for Legends. Players who've earned 110-level gear will now be able to bind it to a class and activate "Mastery Challenges." This will allow a piece of gear's Ki level to be upgraded to 120 and eventually unlock a second perk slot! As you activate Mastery Challenges, you can also unlock a new Ability and new Techniques for each class.

This is a new expansion of the progression systems and rewards for Legends. Players who’ve earned 110-level gear will now be able to bind it to a class and activate “Mastery Challenges.” This will allow a piece of gear’s Ki level to be upgraded to 120 and eventually unlock a second perk slot! As you activate Mastery Challenges, you can also unlock a new Ability and new Techniques for each class. Other Updates: We’ve rebalanced the Survival mode to shorten the session length and added new weekly Survival Nightmare challenge variants. We’ve also unlocked additional cosmetics in Legends for players who’ve earned them in Jin’s story and New Game+.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 3rd worldwide.