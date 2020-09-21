New 5.4-inch iPhone Will Be Called iPhone 12 mini
The latest report from renowned Twitter leaker l0vetodream seemingly confirms the names of the upcoming iPhone 12 models. Apple’s smartphone line-up for 2020 will feature a brand new model called iPhone 12 mini. This would be the first time that Apple would be using the ‘mini’ branding for an iPhone.
Apple has long used the name ‘mini’ for smaller variants of its other product line-ups. Some examples include iPod mini, Mac mini, and iPad mini. For the smaller 5.4-inch model in the new iPhone 12 line-up, Apple will be using the ’mini’ name. Here is the list of names as per l0vetodream’s tweet:
- iPhone 12 mini (5.4-inch)
- iPhone 12 (6.1-inch)
- iPhone 12 Pro (5.8-inch)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch)
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020
As you can tell, Apple is really playing around with the screen sizes this year. All the new iPhones will feature OLED displays, powerful A14 chips, more RAM, and 5G networking support. The design will be similar to that of iPad Pro and iPad Air. The major differentiating factor between these new iPhone 12 models will be the number of cameras. The Pro models will ship with more three cameras, while the non-Pro models will ship with two cameras.
We are less than a month away from the official announcement when Apple will be launching its first major iPhone redesign since the iPhone X launched. The iPhone launch this year has been the delayed, likely due to the pandemic. The company is expected to announce the new phones in a virtual event in October.
